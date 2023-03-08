Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

