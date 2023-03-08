FY2024 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

TSE GCL opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

