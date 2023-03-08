B. Riley Weighs in on indie Semiconductor, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for indie Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

