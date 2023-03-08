Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $561,659,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

