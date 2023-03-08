Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $116.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $561,659,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
