FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ardelyx stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

