Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PAC opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $119.31 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
