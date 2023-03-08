Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PAC opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $119.31 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.