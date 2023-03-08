Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $2.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Aptinyx Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
Institutional Trading of Aptinyx
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
