FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Boosted by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

ARE stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$809.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

