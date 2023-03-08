The Descartes Systems Group Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.03 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.04%.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.1 %

DSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$104.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$72.94 and a 12 month high of C$105.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.01.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.