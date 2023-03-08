Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives $3.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.33. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

