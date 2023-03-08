Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$74.68.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.6637931 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

