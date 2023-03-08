William Blair Comments on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of VERV opened at $18.75 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

