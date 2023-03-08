HC Wainwright Weighs in on argenx SE’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $24.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.27. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $107.40 EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $339.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day moving average is $374.57. argenx has a 1 year low of $256.44 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

