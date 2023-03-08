Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$4.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.72. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 25.37.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

