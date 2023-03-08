FY2024 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Progyny in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,078. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

