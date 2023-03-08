Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

