Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.44 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.56. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

RY stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

