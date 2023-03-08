FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 210,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,154,000 after acquiring an additional 181,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,328,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,061,000 after buying an additional 215,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,285. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.