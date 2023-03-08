FY2025 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical device company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 140.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,122 shares of company stock worth $18,949,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

