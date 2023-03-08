FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Reduced by Analyst

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 10.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TYRA opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $633 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.83. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.