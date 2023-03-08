Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

