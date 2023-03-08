FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issued By HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,503,000 after buying an additional 556,129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

