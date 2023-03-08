ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for ON24 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. The consensus estimate for ON24’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ON24 Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. ON24 has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 570,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 186,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 637,755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ON24 by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.