Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Macy’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

