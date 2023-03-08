Macy’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Macy’s stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

