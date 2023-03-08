Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

