GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A opened at €43.53 ($46.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($45.32).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.