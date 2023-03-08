GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A opened at €43.53 ($46.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($45.32).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.