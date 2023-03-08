HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of HFG opened at €20.41 ($21.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 12 month high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.23.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.