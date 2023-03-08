U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

