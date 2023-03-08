U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
