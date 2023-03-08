Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZAL opened at €37.80 ($40.21) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.99 and a 200 day moving average of €30.83. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.