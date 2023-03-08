Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

