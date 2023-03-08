Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
PCYG opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.
Park City Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.