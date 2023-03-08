Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $884.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

