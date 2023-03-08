PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.