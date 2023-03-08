PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

