Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
