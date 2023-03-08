Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

