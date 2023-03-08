Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.