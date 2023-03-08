William Blair Weighs in on Arhaus, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $4,511,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,663.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 261,138 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

