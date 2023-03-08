Reviewing ProBility Media (PBYA) and Its Competitors

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProBility Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ProBility Media alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 742 3863 5983 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.64% -20.08% -0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors $1.08 billion $74.54 million 940.05

ProBility Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProBility Media beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About ProBility Media

(Get Rating)

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.