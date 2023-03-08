Reviewing ProBility Media (PBYA) and Its Competitors

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProBility Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProBility Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ProBility Media Competitors
|742
|3863
|5983
|104
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProBility Media
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ProBility Media Competitors
|-2.64%
|-20.08%
|-0.05%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProBility Media
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ProBility Media Competitors
|$1.08 billion
|$74.54 million
|940.05
ProBility Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ProBility Media beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.
About ProBility Media
ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
