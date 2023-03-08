Conversion Labs (CVLBD) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Conversion Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs Competitors 60 170 423 12 2.58

Profitability

As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Conversion Labs’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Conversion Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Conversion Labs Competitors -154.92% -9.03% -11.86%

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ peers have a beta of 0.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million -$3.14 million -2.60 Conversion Labs Competitors $1.68 billion $157.67 million 6.21

Conversion Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Conversion Labs peers beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

