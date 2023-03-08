The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,750,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average of $178.50. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.