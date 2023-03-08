Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 1,419,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Shares of ALEGF opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

