Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $58.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.
BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Biohaven Stock Down 3.7 %
BHVN stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $933.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
