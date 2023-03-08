Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) vs. Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.76%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquidity Services and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 14.25% 17.47% 9.18% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Baosheng Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $280.05 million 1.46 $40.32 million $1.22 10.65 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million N/A -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

