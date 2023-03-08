Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

