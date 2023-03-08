Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) versus Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Head to Head Survey

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aspen Group
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 774.26%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group
|$5.25 million
|7.29
|$10,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Aspen Group
|$74.29 million
|0.07
|-$9.59 million
|($0.47)
|-0.45
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Group.
Profitability
This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aspen Group
|-15.98%
|-26.83%
|-12.38%
Summary
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
