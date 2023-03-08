Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) versus Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Head to Head Survey

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 774.26%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 7.29 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Aspen Group $74.29 million 0.07 -$9.59 million ($0.47) -0.45

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -15.98% -26.83% -12.38%

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.