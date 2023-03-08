Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $36.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.68.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $31.75 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.