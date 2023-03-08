Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

