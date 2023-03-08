89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) vs. Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Head to Head Analysis

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) and Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 89bio and Qilian International Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$90.12 million ($4.36) -3.00 Qilian International Holding Group $57.10 million N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 7 1 3.13 Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 89bio and Qilian International Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

89bio currently has a consensus price target of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 96.21%. Given 89bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of 89bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and Qilian International Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -89.90% -64.18% Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

89bio has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats 89bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop pegozafermin for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

