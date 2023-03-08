Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 6.1 %
EQX stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.