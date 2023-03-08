Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 6.1 %

EQX stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 532,514 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,505,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.