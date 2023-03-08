Zai Lab Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $38.20 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after buying an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

