Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXYAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Sika Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Sika has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

